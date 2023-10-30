CWRC asks Karnataka to ensure flow of 2,600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu during Nov 1-15

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Monday recommended Karnataka to ensure that a minimum flow of 2,600 cusecs of water reaches Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu from November 1 to 15.

According to a statement on the 89th Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting, Karnataka submitted that in the light of almost nil inflows into its four reservoirs, the state would not be able to release any water so as to reach Biligundlu "except that would be contributed from the uncontrolled catchment".

"Tamil Nadu has demanded that Karnataka has to release 13,000 cusecs for next 15 days (which works out to 16.90 thousand million cubic feet)," the statement said.

The CWRC finally recommended that Karnataka needs to ensure water is released from its reservoirs so that a flow of 2,600 cusecs is realized at Biligundlu starting from November 1 till November 15.

The CWRC had in September ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from September 28 to October 15.

Karnataka has filed a review petition against the order both in the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority. PTI UZM IJT