CWRC asks Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to TN by Oct 31: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee has asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu by October 31, sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting where the CWRC asked Karnataka to ensure the release of water from its reservoirs in Biligundlu, they said.

The order will be effective from October 16 till October 31.

Tamil Nadu had requested for release of 16,000 cusecs of water.

The CWRC had in September ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from September 28 to October 15.

Karnataka has filed a review petition against the order both in the Supreme Court and with the Cauvery Water Management Authority. PTI UZM VN VN