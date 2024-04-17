Cyber attack against Shailaja: IUML activist booked

Kannur (Ker), Apr 17 (PTI) Amid the high-octane poll campaign in Kerala, an activist of the Indian Union Muslim League has been booked for allegedly making fake and objectionable remarks through social media platforms against K K Shailaja, senior CPI(M) leader and candidate for the Vadakkara Lok Sabha seat.

The New Mahi police here registered a case on their own against Aslam, a local functionary of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), amidst widespread criticism against the intense cyber attack against Shailaja for some days.

IUML is a key member in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Shailaja is trying her luck in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat against Congress' Shafi Parambil and the BJP's Praful Krishna.

While the ruling CPI(M) alleged that the objectionable campaign was with the knowledge of the UDF candidate, they rejected the charges.

"We registered a case on our own against the accused the other day under Section 153 of the IPC and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act," a police officer said.

While Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code refers to whoever deliberately or wantonly causes or provokes any riot through illegal means, 120 (O) of the KP Act refers to causing nuisance and violation of public order.

An investigation is going on, and further action will be taken soon, he added.

Allegations of cyber attacks and apprehensions about bogus voting have marred campaigning in Vadakara constituency, where two sitting MLAs--Shailaja and Parambil -- are fighting to win in the April 26 polls.

While the CPI(M) alleges the UDF has launched a vicious cyber attack against Shailaja, who was also the former health minister of the state, Congress moved the Kerala High Court seeking action to prevent bogus voting in Vadakara in the Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI(M) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Parambil, alleging the cyber attack is being done with the knowledge of the candidate and fake campaigns are being conducted by morphing photos and editing conversations.

In a statement, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat condemned "the shameful sexist language" used against Shailaja. She alleged that it was done by the Congress candidate's social media team in Vadakara. PTI LGK SS