Cyber attack on Uttarakhand's ITDA, hacker seeks ransom

Dehradun, Oct 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Police has registered a case against an unidentified person who allegedly hacked into the state's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) server and demanded a ransom.

An FIR under section 308(4)(extortion) of the BNS and 65/66/66C of the IT Act has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station here against the unidentified hacker in connection with the incident, Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne said.

However, there was no data loss as the affected government websites were quickly restored by the IT experts, he said, adding an SIT probe has also been ordered into the cyber attack.

The matter came to notice when a technical team was working on resolving complaints related to Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) on October 2, Bharne said.

When ITDA was informed about this, a message (notepad) related to hacking was being displayed in every folder of its server in which the accused gave a mail ID for contact and a message related to providing data safely after payment of ransom, the IGP said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Navneet Singh has constituted an SIT to probe the case, he said.

The police team has successfully recovered various digital logs, evidence preservation system and virus file from the spot, he said.

Various central agencies, including I4C, NIA, CERT-IN, NCIIPC, etc. are assisting in the investigation, Bharne said.