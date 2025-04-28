Cyber cafe operator, two others booked for making fake mark sheets in Indore

Indore, April 28 (PTI) Three people, including a cyber cafe operator, have been arrested for allegedly creating fake mark sheets for people, especially unemployed youth, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, Javed Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin and Mohammad Riyaz, were apprehended from the Khajrana police station area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said.

He said Khan operated a cyber cafe, and several fake mark sheets were recovered from his establishment.

Singh said, "Javed and his associates made fake mark sheets from school to college level, especially for unemployed youth, and charged Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per mark sheet." As per the preliminary probe, the trio have been involved in the activity for two to three years, he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway. PTI HWP MAS ARU