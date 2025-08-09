Cyber cafe owner arrested in UP's Bareilly for making fake Aadhaar, ID cards

Bareilly, Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police has busted a forgery racket operating under the guise of a cyber cafe and arrested its owner for producing fake government identity documents, officials said on Saturday.

According to Izzatnagar police station in-charge Narendra Singh, a team raided a cyber cafe in Khajuria Ghat village on Saturday after receiving a tip-off. The shop's shutter was half-closed, and inside, the suspect was using a computer and printer to create forged Aadhaar cards, Ayushman health cards and other identification papers.

The arrested man, identified as 24-year-old Shubham, was booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Singh said Shubham's accomplice managed to escape during the raid by taking advantage of the crowd.

During interrogation, Shubham allegedly admitted to using the website printschrds.in to create the fake documents and also to selling Airtel and Vodafone SIM cards without proper authorisation.

The raid led to the seizure of computer hardware, a lamination machine, three rubber stamps, eight Ayushman cards, 26 Aadhaar cards, 25 Airtel SIM cards, seven Vodafone SIM cards, three fingerprint scanners, several other forged documents, and Rs 19,820 in cash, the official said. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ