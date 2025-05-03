Cyber cops recover Rs 1.59 cr mistakenly transferred by firm in RTGS mix-up

Thane, May 3 (PTI) Cyber Police of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate have successfully recovered Rs 1.59 crore that was erroneously transferred by a private digital solutions firm to an unintended bank account during an RTGS transaction.

The company had been executing a transaction when a clerical error led to Rs 1,59,01,550 credited to the wrong account in December 2024.

"Upon realising the error, they initially approached their bank to retrieve the fund but did not receive a resolution. Subsequently, they filed a complaint on the NCCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal)," a senior MBVV Cyber Police official told PTI.

The official further stated that the timely filing of the complaint on the NCCRP portal proved crucial, as it allowed the cyber police to place an immediate hold on the transferred amount before it could be withdrawn or moved.

"After receiving the complaint, we contacted the concerned bank and issued formal correspondence requesting a freeze on the mistakenly credited account. We also sought and received permission from the competent court to facilitate the recovery and transfer of funds back to the rightful owner," he said. PTI COR NSK