Cyber cops save Rs 11.19 crore lost by Mumbai company in online fraud

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Cyber fraudsters tricked a leading private bank into transferring over Rs 11.34 crore into two different accounts under the false pretence of business operations, but a swift call on 1930 helpline allowed the Mumbai police to block most of the amount on Thursday, an official said.

According to the official, in the afternoon a person from Mumbai's Powai area contacted the 1930 cyber helpline and reported that unknown individuals had hacked the email ID linked to a company's bank account.

The fraudsters sent an email to the bank in the company's name, misleading the lender into processing transactions worth Rs 11,34,85,258 into two different accounts under the false pretence of business operations, he said.

Upon detecting the fraud, the complainant immediately reported the matter to the helpline.

Responding swiftly, police promptly registered a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) and coordinated with bank officials. Their timely action led to the successful freezing of Rs 11,19,50,501 in the fraudulent accounts, the official added.