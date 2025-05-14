Cyber crime petition filed over fake post claiming 'attack' on Colonel Qureshi's in-laws' home

Belagavi (Karnataka), May 14 (PTI) A petition has been filed at the Cyber Crime police station after a fake social media post claimed that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's in-laws' home in Belagavi was "attacked", police said on Wednesday.

The post, which was eventually deleted on 'X,' is believed to have originated from outside India. Authorities are working to identify the individual responsible.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled confirmed, "No such incident has taken place," clarifying that the post was false.

"We have filed a petition at the Cyber Crime police station in Belagavi district to seek details of this account holder from 'X'," he added.

As a precaution, a local police team visited Col Qureshi’s in-laws' house in Gokak taluk, and two cops have been stationed outside their home.

Colonel Qureshi was a key figure in the armed forces during media briefings on Operation Sindoor, alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.