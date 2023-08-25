Cyber crimes against women have more than doubled in Goa in one year, say police

Panaji, Aug 25 (PTI) Cyber crimes against women have more than doubled in Goa in the last one year, a senior police official said, citing that women have made themselves vulnerable to fraudsters on social media.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Sunita Sawant said the main reason for women falling prey to cyber criminals is that they are making themselves vulnerable on social media.

The Goa police had registered 90 cases of cyber crimes against women in 2022, while the state had reported 38 such cases in 2021, she said.

The number of such cases has more than doubled over a period of one year, the official said.

“We need to upload fewer photographs on Facebook or Instagram and not expose ourselves. We should not change our display picture repeatedly. Fraudsters target such social media accounts first,” Sawant said.

By uploading one reel, a person is exposing himself or herself to 1,000 to 2,000 people and can fall prey to such crimes, she said, while warning users against uploading too many personal and family photographs on social media. PTI RPS ARU