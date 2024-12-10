Cyber crimes, climate change new threats to human rights: President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The human rights discourse so far has been centred on the "human agency" as the violator is assumed to be a human, but with artificial intelligence entering our lives, the "culprit could be a non-human" but an intelligent agent, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event hosted by the NHRC here to mark Human Rights Day, the president also underlined cyber crimes and climate change as "new threats" to human rights.

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, read out the message of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion.

"On Human Rights Day, we face a harsh truth. Human rights are under assault. Tens of millions of people are mired in poverty, hunger, poor health and education systems that have not yet fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Global inequalities are running rampant. Conflicts are intensifying. International law is wilfully ignored," Guterres said in his message, which was also displayed on a screen.

"Authoritarianism is on the march while civic space is shrinking. Hateful rhetoric is fuelling discrimination, division, and outright violence. And women's rights continue to be rolled back in law and practice. This year's theme reminds us that human rights are about building the future -- right now," the message said.

The UDHR serves as a global benchmark for the protection and promotion of human rights.

"It is a day to remember the institutions that strive to protect and promote the rights of the most vulnerable sections of society. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the State Human Rights Commissions, various other bodies, the judiciary, and other key stakeholders have worked tirelessly to be the voice of the voiceless. I compliment them for their steadfast commitment and untiring work towards ensuring human rights for all," Murmu said in her address.

"Today, as one reflects on the ideals enshrined in the UDHR adopted on this day in 1948, we reaffirm our collective resolve to contribute to building a world where justice and human dignity are the bedrock of society," she said.

India today stands as a "shining example" where "great initiatives are being taken by the government" for poverty alleviation, eradication of hunger by providing free food to the underprivileged, and offering equal opportunities to the youth to realise their dreams, the president said.

"India, with its civilisational heritage spanning over 5,000 years, has long upheld values of empathy, compassion, and the inter-connectedness of individuals within a harmonious community," she added.

The president also said that India had an elderly population of around 150 million by 2022, and is projected to reach 350 million by 2050.

"So it is imperative that we formulate policies and take measures that preserve their dignity and ensure their well-being, empowering them to live full lives as valuable members of our society," Murmu said.

She also underlined that in recent years, mental health has become a critical issue, especially for children and the youth.

"As we progress into the future, we are confronted with emerging challenges. Cyber crimes and climate change are new threats to human rights," she said.

The digital era, while being transformative, brought with it complex issues such as cyber bullying, deep fake, privacy concerns and spread of misinformation, she added.

"These challenges underscore the importance of fostering a safe, secure and equitable digital environment that protects the rights and dignity of every individual," the president said.

The Information Technology Act (IT Act) of 2000, IT Rules, 2021, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, address the challenges of privacy in the digital age, balancing technological advancement with individual rights, she said.

Murmu also touched upon AI and its impact on human lives in her address.

"Artificial intelligence has now entered our day-to-day life, solving many problems, and creating several new ones too," Murmu said.

The human rights discourse so far has been "centred on the human agency", i.e., the violator is assumed to be a human being who would have a "range of human emotions such as compassion and guilt", she said.

"With AI, however, the culprit could be a non-human but intelligent agent. I leave the matter for you to ponder over," the president said.

Stating that climate change too forces us to review the human rights thinking at a global level, Murmu said, "Polluters of a different place and a different era are affecting the lives of people in another place and another period." India, as the voice of the Global South, has rightly taken up the leadership in climate action, she added.

Earlier, acting NHRC Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said in her address that Human Rights Day serves as a "powerful reminder" of the fundamental rights inherent to every individual, irrespective of their identity or background.

"We are witnessing an escalation in conflicts globally, leading to the displacement of millions and creating severe humanitarian crises affecting vulnerable and low-income communities," Sayani said. PTI KND ARI