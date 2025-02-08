Cyber crooks cheat man of of Rs 1.18 crore in online investment fraud

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) Police launched investigations after a 44-year-old man from Thane allegedly lost Rs 1.18 crore in an online share market investment fraud, an official said on Saturday.

The victim received a message on his WhatsApp number in January on a "lucrative" investment opportunity in share markets.

"The victim subsequently invested Rs 1,18,50,000. When he sought the promised returns on his investment, the accused began avoiding his calls and messages, following which he approached the police," the police official added.

Police have registered an FIR and launched investigations. Nobody has been arrested so far, the official said. PTI COR NSK