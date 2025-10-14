Cyber crooks threaten two with digital arraignment in ‘court of CJI Gavai’, dupe them of Rs 6.72 cr

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Two senior citizens from Nashik lost Rs 6.72 crore in separate incidents after unidentified cyber crooks threatened to place them under "digital arrest" and virtually produce them in the court of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, police said on Tuesday.

Nashik cyber police registered an FIR on Monday and launched an investigation into the incidents that occurred in September, an official said.

Police stated that the victims included 74-year-old Anil Lalsare, a resident of the Gangapur Road area, who is suffering from age-related ailments. Lalasare's wife has been bedridden for the last two-and-a-half years after suffering a stroke. She needs oxygen support.

The couple's son lives abroad.

"Lalasare received a call from an unknown number. The caller told him that a credit card linked to his Aadhaar card had been used for financial fraud. He told Lalasare that he would be placed under digital arrest and produced before the court of CJI Gavai if he fails to pay a fine of Rs 72 lakh", the FIR stated.

The caller also threatened the complainant with arrest by a "CBI" team if he fails to pay money and undergo interrogation in New Delhi.

"Lalasare, who couldn't walk properly due to age-related illness, went to the bank and deposited Rs 72 lakh in the account number provided by the caller", police said.

The fraud came to light on October 13 when Lalasare's relatives arrived at his residence to meet the old couple.

In another incident, an elderly man fell prey to a similar modus operandi used by cyber fraudsters.

The FIR stated that the man was threatened to be placed under "digital arrest" and produced in the CJI's court since his SIM card was used for circulating obscene photos and videos.

He ended up paying Rs 6 crore to avoid digital arrest, another police official said.