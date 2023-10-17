Cyber fraud: 3 arrested for duping victims by making non-existing companies

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Three people, including a bank employee, were arrested for allegedly duping victims online by making non-existing companies on the basis of forged documents, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused have been identified as Noor Mohammad (33), Manish Samson (25), who is a sales manager in a private bank, and Dharamvir Chaddha (44), police said.

One Sandeep Kumar lodged a complaint he had been duped of around Rs three lakh. Kumar, a wholesaler of fancy furniture, registered himself on an e-commerce company for boosting his business, a senior police officer said.

In April, a person demanded for laptop tables and stools in bulk quantities through the e-commerce website and placed an order worth Rs three lakh. He introduced himself as Firoz, and claimed to be the proprietor of his company, the officer said.

Advertisment

The complainant supplied the goods at an office located in Sadar Bazar in the name of Firoz Enterprises, and the accused produced fake payment receipts of an e-wallet to convince him. After sometime, when the payment was not reflected in his bank account, he approached the office and found that the premises were vacated, police said.

During investigation, the location of Noor Mohammad was traced. A head-constable was sent as a decoy delivery agent to identify the suspect and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The complainant also identified Mohammad, who had received his goods at Sadar Bazar office. Later, his associates were also arrested, the DCP added.

Advertisment

Mohammed disclosed that he, along with the other co-accused, had formed a gang to dupe wholesalers, police said.

Samson has been working in a private bank as a manager and assisted the gang by providing fake identity proofs for creating non-existing companies and opening bank accounts. On the basis of these fake documents, the gang would procure SIM cards to contact the victims, Meena said.

Several non-existing companies were opened with fake details. Further probe into the account details of three fake companies has revealed the transaction of Rs 1.63 crore so far. The account details of other such companies are being analysed, police added.

Police said that a huge quantity of sports equipment and household goods was recovered from the accused. PTI BM MNK BM MNK MNK