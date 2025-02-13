Cyber fraud gang busted in Noida, 3 held

Noida, Feb 13 (PTI) Three people were arrested by the Special Task Force for allegedly committing cyber frauds by digitally arresting people and asking them to deposit money through gaming or trading applications, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the accused used a "mule account" to convert the stolen amount into cryptocurrency and then divide the amount using the 'Hawala' network.

The accused were identified as Mohan Singh aka Rocky, Arman and Sanyam Jai, police said. They were arrested from a hotel in Sector 45, Noida.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Raj Kumar Mishra, STF, Noida said, "Three accused used to digitally arrest their victims and asked them to deposit money through gaming or trading applications." During the investigation, the police found that Mohan was a taxi driver in 2021 and came in contact with Rajan. He began providing Rajahn with bank accounts to commit cyber frauds, Mishra said.

"Rajan used to operate through mule accounts to transfer the stolen money. Later, other accused -- Rohan Agrawal and Harshvardhan Gupta -- also joined and they formed a gang", Mishra added.

Two months ago, Sanyam Jan and Arman also joined their gang, he said.

During the investigation, the police also found that the gang had duped a man of Rs 51 lakh and another victim of Rs 15 lakh by digitally arresting her. They had also cheated a woman, in Mumbai, of Rs 25 lakh under the pretext of online investment, he added.

The gang has committed cyber fraud with residents across the country. Multiple complaints have been filed against them in different districts. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Mishra added. PTI COR HIG HIG