Cyber fraud held in Delhi for duping man for Rs 15 lakh

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly duping people by offering hefty returns for liking videos on social media, officials said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Shubham Mishra, a resident of Gurgaon, they said.

According to the police, the accused was a part of a nexus, that cheated people under the pretext of getting good returns by liking videos on social media.

"On January 19, a complaint regarding cheating of Rs 15.20 lakh was received from the complainant Rajesh Pal, of Karawal Nagar area in Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

In the complaint, Pal said that he had received a message from a girl on social media offering money for liking videos. Initially, he received Rs 150 for liking three videos, the DCP said.

"He was later added to a group and was asked to deposit Rs 5,000 for better returns. Trusting the fraudsters, he ended up investing Rs 15.20 lakh for better returns," he said.

However, the accused later stopped responding and Pal realised that he had been duped, he added.

During the investigation, the police traced the money trail and found that Mishra was frequently moving between Delhi, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, Tirkey said.

"On detailed analysis, it was established that more than Rs 1.5 crore were transacted through Mishra's account in a single day. Based on technical surveillance, a raid was conducted and he was nabbed from the Kapashera area," Tirkey said.

The police found that Mishra along with his associates, mainly his childhood friend and classmates, are part of the nexus, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are being made to arrest his associates as well, he added.