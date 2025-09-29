Cyber frauds cost Goans Rs 100 crore in 2024: CM Sawant

Panaji, Sept 29 (PTI) People in Goa lost Rs 100 crore in cyber frauds in 2024, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

He appealed to the BJP leaders to create awareness about cybercrime among common people at the booth level.

"Cyber frauds to the tune of Rs 22,845 crore were reported in India last year, including Rs 100 crore in Goa, which is disturbing", Sawant said while addressing a workshop on curbing online frauds organised by the BJP in Panaji.

He said the victims include uneducated as well as educated people.

The chief minister said the workshop was organised to ensure BJP leaders become "ambassadors against cyber frauds".

Sawant emphasised the need to adopt preventive measures and launch awareness campaigns to curb cybercrime.