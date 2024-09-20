Cyber frauds dupe man of over Rs 52 lakh in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Sep 20 (PTI) A man was allegedly duped of Rs 52 lakh here after pressurising him to transfer money by claiming that an FIR was lodged against him in Mumbai.

Cyber crime police station in Dehradun has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim, 67-year-old Yogesh Chand Srivastava, a resident of Railway Road, Rishikesh.

"We have suspicion that the fraudsters accessed Srivastava's account through cloning and had the money transferred," SHO cyber crime police station Girish Sharma said.

It is also likely that victim himself transferred the money after walking into the trap of the conmen, he said.

Police said the victim came under pressure as the fraudsters told him that an FIR had been lodged at Tilak Nagar police station in Mumbai against him and shared a copy of the so-called FIR on his WhatsApp number.

Srivastava was defrauded of a total of Rs. 52.5 lakh, the SHO said.

The victim may have downloaded some app which makes it easy for fraudsters to clone a phone and reach an account, he said, adding that the matter is under investigation.