Cyber fraudster arrested from MP for defrauding elderly man in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jan 21 (PTI) Police in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad have arrested a 26-year-old man from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly defrauding an elderly person of Rs 10.50 lakh by placing him under ‘digital arrest’.

The accused is a resident of Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh.

SP (Rural) Kapil Choudhry said Sebastian Horo (73), a resident of Ratanpur in Dhanbad, had lodged a complaint in this regard on January 8.

Horo was contacted by an unidentified person through a WhatsApp video call and allegedly put under ‘digital arrest’, following which Rs 10.50 lakh was siphoned off, he said.

‘Digital arrest’ is a cyber fraud technique in which scammers impersonate officials of law enforcement or central agencies to intimidate victims, often through video calls, officials said.

The accused was arrested during the investigation using technical analysis, mobile location tracking and other digital evidence, the SP said.

Efforts are underway to nab the others involved in the case, he added. PTI RPS RBT