Cyber fraudster booked for scamming UP minister's son in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A cyber fraudster has been booked for allegedly opening a bank account using the phone number of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister's son, and allegedly duping him of Rs 20,000, police said on Saturday.

The fraudster allegedly used the mobile number of Sanjay Nishad's son, Amit Kumar Nishad, to open a bank account and generate a UPI ID, they said.

As a result, any money transferred to Amit’s number -- usually party donations -- was getting redirected to the scammer's account.

The police said Amit has reported a loss of Rs 20,000 due to this fraudulent activity.

Based on Amit's complaint, Shahpur police registered an FIR on Friday against one Samreen Ali, the suspected fraudster, they added.

Shahpur SHO Niraj Kumar Rai said the case is under investigation.