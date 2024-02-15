Cyber fraudsters dupe Gurugram man of over Rs 56 lakh

Gurugram, Feb 15 (PTI) Cyber fraudsters here allegedly duped a man of more than Rs 56 lakh by pretending to have links with the Mumbai underworld.

Advertisment

The accused allegedly posed as officials of the CBI and the DCP of cyber crime, Mumbai, and they also put the victim under house arrest for a day, said police.

An FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station, west, on Wednesday in this regard, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Debraj Mitra, a resident of Sector 51, he received a call from Mumbai on February 11. The caller said that a consignment containing passports, credit cards, narcotics and laptops had come from Taiwan and was stopped by the customs. Later, he was made to talk to the Mumbai "Crime Branch" officials.

Advertisment

The caller, posing as an ASI, contacted him through Skype and took his Aadhar card information and photo. He claimed that they will investigate the Aadhaar link in the "money-laundering case" related to the Mumbai underworld.

"I was kept under 24-hour surveillance through video calls via Skype. I even got a notice from Skype that the case is registered with the CBI Finance Department and they are investigating money laundering. The CBI office is closed on Sunday, so the DCP will join the case on Monday. I remained in a state of room arrest entire Sunday.

"On Monday morning, someone named Bal Singh Rajput, posing as DCP Mumbai Cyber Crime said that all the investments from FD (fixed deposit), stocks and mutual funds were withdrawn and had to be transferred to a bank for monitoring. The accused said that they were related to a terrorist group's transactions," Mitra said in his complaint.

The victim said that he transferred a total sum of Rs 56,70000 in the given account and they promised that the money will be returned after the investigation. Later, he filed a complaint after he grew suspicious about the whole incident.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station on Wednesday. A senior police officer said that they were looking into the matter and trying to identify the accused. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK