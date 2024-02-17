Cyber fraudsters posing as courier executive, cop dupe Gurugram man of Rs 1.28 crore

Gurugram, Feb 17 (PTI) A man was duped of more than Rs 1 crore by cyber fraudsters who told him that drugs had been found in a parcel sent by him and threatened him with arrest, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

One of the fraudsters posed as a Mumbai Crime Branch inspector and asked the victim to arrange a lawyer for bail, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by Ashish Sarin, a resident of Sector 83 here, at Cybercrime South police station, he received a call from a man claiming to be a courier company executive and the caller told him that drugs had been found in a package sent by him which has been seized by the narcotics department.

When Sarin told the caller that he had not sent any parcel, the caller told him that someone may have misused his ID, the complaint stated.

Advertisment

Soon after, Sarin was made to speak to another man who introduced himself as a Mumbai Crime Branch inspector. This man asked the victim to come to Mumbai and threatened him with arrest. The caller also asked Sarin to arrange a lawyer for bail and later coerced him into transferring Rs 1.28 crore online, police said.

Sarin approached police after the accused asked him for money again, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act on Friday, police said. PTI COR DIV DIV