Cyber police station at Maha Kumbh to prevent online frauds

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Ahead of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in January, the Uttar Pradesh Police has established a cyber police station in the mela area to safeguard devotees from potential online scams, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Detailed plans have been made to protect devotees from cyber fraud, including threats from fake or dark websites and malicious activities on social media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

As part of the security measures, a cyber police station has been established in the mela area. A dedicated team of top cyber experts and officers from across Uttar Pradesh has been formed to manage online security of the anticipated 45 crore devotees visiting Maha Kumbh, the officials said.

These specialists will provide round-the-clock vigilance, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for pilgrims from India and abroad, they said.

Advertisment

Maha Kumbh will begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivatri.

Experienced officers from the state have already taken charge, and cyber experts are now in position, SSP Dwivedi said.

Measures are in place to prevent any misuse of AI and social media platforms. Suspicious activities, such as fake links used by fraudsters are being closely monitored and neutralized, he said.

Advertisment

In a proactive move, the cyber security team has identified 44 suspicious websites and initiated action against them, the officials said.

A dedicated helpline number, 1920, has been launched to provide information related to the event. Additionally, official government websites (with ".gov.in" in their domain) are being promoted for authentic information, they said.

Devotees are encouraged to report fake websites to local police stations, where the cyber police will take immediate action, they said.

Advertisment

The team is active both at their stations as well as with mobile units handling cases of fake websites and fraudulent social media accounts, they said. PTI ABN ABN NB NB