Cyber scamsters threaten gas disconnection, defraud 45 people of Rs 26 lakh

Indore, Nov 19 (PTI) Cyber fraudsters duped at least 45 people of Rs 26 lakh by threatening to disconnect their cooking gas connections over 'pending dues' in Indore, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The fraudsters sent a text message to customers of Avantika Gas on their mobile phones stating that their gas connections will be disconnected by 9 PM as they have not paid the bill, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

"When the anxious customers contacted the mobile number given in this message, they were sent a file in the APK format and asked to download it. They were asked to share the information about their bank accounts, credit cards and debit cards," he said.

He said that shortly after sharing this information, money from the customers' accounts was withdrawn by cyber crooks.

"According to complaints received so far, fraudsters have duped 45 customers of Avantika Gas of Rs 26 lakh," the police officer said.

The police investigation has shown that the file that the fraudsters made the victims download was actually a screen-sharing app. As soon as this app is downloaded, the control of the mobile phones of customers goes to fraudsters," he said.

Police are conducting further investigation.