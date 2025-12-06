Cyber security professional from Telangana dies in fire accident in US

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) A 24-year-old cyber security professional from Telangana died in a fire accident in the United States, her family said on Saturday.

Sahaja Reddy Udumala completed her Masters in Cyber Security in the US and began working there a few months ago, her uncle Udumala Bala, Archbishop of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, told PTI.

She returned home from work and was asleep in her room in Albany in New York state when the fire broke out at around 11 AM on December 4 (US time), he said.

While she suffered severe burns in the incident, two other occupants of the building escaped with minor injuries, he said.

She was shifted to a hospital in New York after receiving first aid at Albany. She succumbed after undergoing treatment for about 15 hours.

Several Telugu students were also staying in the same building.

Sahaja Reddy had moved to the US three years ago. Her family hails from Jangaon district in Telangana.

Her father is an IT professional and mother is a teacher.

Bala requested the state government to provide assistance in repatriating the mortal remains to India.

The Telugu community in the US is actively supporting the family during this difficult time, he added.