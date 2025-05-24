Cyber support center set up in Jaipur to strengthen cybersecurity

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) In a significant step to strengthen cybersecurity and address the growing challenges posed by online threats, Rajasthan's first ‘Cyber Support Center’ was inaugurated at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate.

DGP UR Sahu and DGP Cyber Crime and SCRB Hemant Priyadarshi inaugurated the center which aims to provide robust support against rising cyber threats.

The center will be operated by a Mumbai-based NGO and financially supported by Kogta Foundation.

Sahu said that the center would serve as a powerful tool in combating online harassment, providing immediate assistance to victims of cybercrime and promoting cyber wellness under the Cyber Safe Jaipur campaign.

The center is designed to address the long-term psychological and emotional effects caused by digital harassment, he said.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that the center is designed to assist people and provide guidance to cyber fraud victims.

Each year, nearly 3,000 cybercrime cases are reported in Rajasthan, with 47.25 per cent related to financial crimes, 30.16 per cent to UPI fraud and 12 per cent to social media issues.

In the past three years, victims of cyber fraud have lost Rs 1,581 crores, though the police managed to hold back Rs 676 crores.

On average, 10-15 calls are received daily regarding issues like cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and harassment, a release said.

The center will offer free psychological, legal and technical assistance to people. It will also promote cybersecurity through educational initiatives, training programs, and awareness campaigns.

"The center aims to counsel individuals suffering from the psychological impact of cybercrimes and work closely with schools, colleges, and government institutions to strengthen cyber security," the release said. PTI SDA NB NB