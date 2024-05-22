Cyber suraksha exercise: CDS Gen Chauhan bats for strengthening India's cyber defence capabilities

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday underlined the importance of strengthening India's cyber defence capabilities.

His comments came at the 'Exercise Cyber Suraksha - 2024' that is being conducted by the Defence Cyber Agency to further develop India's cyber capabilities.

The five-day exercise began on Monday. It aims to further develop cyber defence capability of all cyber security organisations and promote synergy amongst all stakeholders.

It is focussing on enhancing collaboration and integration among participants from various military and prominent national organisations, the defence ministry said.

In his remarks, Gen Chauhan highlighted the critical need for jointness among all stakeholders in the cyber domain and praised the initiative to foster a collaborative environment to tackle emerging cyber threats.

He commended the participants and staff for their dedication and efforts in organising the exercise, the ministry said.

"Exercise Cyber Suraksha - 2024 aims to empower participants by enhancing their cyber defence skills, techniques and capabilities; share best practices, and work towards a unified and robust cyber defence posture," it said in a statement.

"It will promote jointmanship and synergy in planning and preparation of a cyber defence framework," the ministry said.

"The event reaffirms the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces to safeguarding national security in the increasingly important cyber domain," it said. PTI MPB KVK KVK