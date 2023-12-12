Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative's kidnapping

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 50,000 by a group of cyber criminals who tricked him by telling him that one of his relatives has been kidnapped and will be harmed if he does not pay the money, police said on Tuesday.

"We had received a complaint on October 24 from Lakshmi Chand Chawla, a resident of Yamuna Vihar of northeast Delhi. He told the police that he received a call on his WhatsApp. The accused put him under the fear that his cousin's son, a 25-year-old man, was kidnapped and would be harmed if the money is not paid to them," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Police further said that during the call the voice of a man crying was heard by the complainant in the background.

Police said the accused gave him a different number on which he was asked to pay.

The victim in his complaint told the police that he got scared and transferred an amount of Rs 50,000, said the DCP.

Police said that later he realised about the cheating when he spoke with his cousin and found that his son was safely at home. "We have registered an FIR into the matter and started further investigation into the matter," said the DCP. PTI BM TIR TIR