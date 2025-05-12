Cyberabad Police bans drone, flying activity over Air Force Stations

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Monday prohibited the flying of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft within a five-kilometer radius of the Air Force Station at Hakimpet and the Indian Air Force Academy at Dundigal, in view of prevailing security measures.

The order will remain in force from May 12 to June 11, according to a notification.

To prevent potential danger or injury and ensure the safety and security of all concerned, Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty issued the order under Section 163 of the BNSS.

Any person violating this order will be punishable under the relevant sections of the law, the notification stated. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK KH