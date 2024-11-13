Cyberabad Police destroy seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 7.17 crore

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) The Cyberabad Police on Wednesday announced the destruction of 2,380 kg of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at Rs 7.17 crore.

Advertisment

The destroyed substances, which included ganja, ganja chocolates, hashish oil, MDMA, and cocaine, were linked to 155 cases registered under the NDPS Act across 31 police stations within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The drugs were destroyed on November 12 at a common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility in Rangareddy district, officials said.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) Director Sandeep Shandilya and the supervision of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The Cyberabad Police Drug Disposal Committee oversaw the destruction, according to an official release. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK KH