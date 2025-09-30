Cyberabad police repatriate 23 foreign nationals overstaying 'illegally'

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) As many as 23 foreign nationals staying illegally in India have been repatriated, the Cyberabad police said on Tuesday.

Following credible information about an “illegal” birthday party with loud noise at a farmhouse in Bakaram revenue village on the night of August 14, Rajendranagar Zone Police inspected the venue and found 51 foreign nationals—14 men and 37 women.

The group included 37 Ugandans, two Nigerians, three Liberians, and others from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Malawi, a release from Cyberabad police said.

Verification revealed 36 of them were overstaying without valid passports, visas, or permits.

On police request, the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad, issued Movement Restriction Orders.

Those affected were shifted to detention centres in Cyberabad and Hyderabad.

Of them, 24 submitted original passports. Exit permission was granted for 20, who were repatriated. Four remain in custody. Police also obtained One-Time Travel Documents for three others without valid papers, who were repatriated.

So far, 23 nationals—22 Ugandans and one Sudanese—have been repatriated. Police said efforts continue for the remaining individuals, pending embassy approvals. PTI VVK SSK