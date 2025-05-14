Cyberabad Police urge public to take precautions after child deaths in parked vehicles

Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) The Cyberabad Police issued an advisory on Wednesday in the wake of recent incidents where children died after getting trapped in parked vehicles, urging citizens to take strict precautions to prevent similar occurrences.

A five-year-old girl died of "suffocation" on May 11 after "accidentally" getting locked inside her father's car in Kadthal, police said.

The girl's father had parked the unlocked car near their house at 11 am and went to work on a two-wheeler. While playing, the girl entered the vehicle.

The family didn’t notice her absence until around 4 pm, when a neighbour alerted them after finding the girl "lying" inside the car.

The family discovered she had died from "suffocation" and heat-related burns. Police have registered a case.

In a similar incident, two girls, both cousins aged four and five, respectively, died of "suffocation" after "accidentally" getting locked inside a car in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district on April 14.

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, in its advisory, said, "Ensure child safety; prevent tragedies in parked vehicles," adding, "These incidents are avoidable," and urging everyone to act responsibly to safeguard children.

The advisory urged the public to always check the car before locking it.

Before walking away, inspect both the front and back seats, and make it a habit—"look before you lock," it said.

"Never leave children unattended in or around a vehicle. Double-check your car before locking it. Ensure no child or pet is left inside," it added.

The advisory also urged the installation of safety alerts such as rear-seat reminders or child detection systems that notify you if a child is left inside. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK KH