Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) A man arrested in a cybercrime case escaped from Jaipur's Cyber Police Station, police said on Tuesday.

Cyber Police Station SHO Shrawan Kumar said Deepak Singh, a resident of Khandar in Sawai Madhopur, was arrested on Sunday and placed in police custody.

Late on Monday, he escaped through the police station window, he said.

A search is underway for the accused, Kumar added. PTI SDA SDA SZM