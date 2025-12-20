Cybercrime accused held in UP after escaping Haryana Police's custody

Hardoi (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) A man, accused of cybercrime, was arrested on Saturday after he managed to escape from the custody of Haryana Police, officials said.

The accused was identified as Manjit Mahato, a resident of Unnati Residency in Bhiwandi, Thane (Maharashtra).

He was wanted in a cybercrime case registered at the Cyber Police Station in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

According to police, a Haryana Cyber Crime team was taking Mahato to Raebareli for further action related to the case when it halted at a hotel in the Bilgram area late at night. Mahato seized the opportunity and escaped from custody.

Following a complaint by Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar of the Charkhi Dadri Cyber Police Station, a case was registered at Bilgram police station.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena directed the formation of a special team under the supervision of Circle Officer Bilgram Ravi Prakash to ensure Mahato's swift arrest.

Using local intelligence and CCTV footage, the Bilgram police tracked Mahato down and arrested him within five hours, officials said.

