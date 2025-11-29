Cybercrime crackdown: Goa cops get 507 websites, 767 scam-linked phone numbers blocked

Panaji, Nov 29 (PTI) Goa police has blocked 507 fraudulent websites and 767 scam-linked phone numbers this year as part of its crackdown on cybercriminals, an official said on Saturday.

The department initiated 660 takedown requests against various online fraud platforms, comprising 507 websites, 151 social media accounts, and two malicious mobile applications, Superintendent of Police (CyberCrime) Rahul Gupta said.

"The blocked platforms were linked to range of cyber offences such as fake parcel delivery scams, online investment frauds, sextortion and dating app blackmail operations, impersonation of government authorities, also known as digital arrest scams, and fake hotel booking portals to cheat tourists," the SP said.

The highest number of takedowns was registered in May 2025, when authorities disabled 258 fraudulent websites, followed by 78 in January and 72 in June, Gupta added.

"These actions were carried out with support from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cyber hygiene and disrupt fraud networks at the source," the official informed. PTI RPS BNM