Cybercrime police station inaugurated in Pathankot

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Monday inaugurated a newly set-up cybercrime police station in Pathankot district.

Director General of Police Yadav said this inauguration is a significant step in commitment to combating cyber threats with cutting-edge technology and specialized expertise.

"Punjab Police is fully equipped to tackle financial frauds, online threats, and digital crimes with real-time transaction freezing, advanced forensic tools, and highly trained cyber experts," Yadav said in a post on X.

"With evolving challenges in the digital space, we continue to enhance our capabilities, Our team at @CyberCrimePbInd is dedicated to assisting citizens, ensuring swift response, and protecting them from cyber criminals," he said. PTI CHS NB