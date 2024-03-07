Cybercrime racket busted in Faridabad, seven arrested

Faridabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Faridabad Police has busted a cybercrime racket that duped a man of over Rs 8 lakh in pretext of stock market trading and arrested seven persons in connection with the case, police said on Thursday.

The accused were in contact with a Chinese cyber thug on Instagram for operating the fraud racket, they added.

Faridabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Abhimanyu Goyal said the gang included a chartered accountant, a former bank manager and a banker.

The matter came to light when a Faridabad resident filed a complaint on January 23 in which he alleged that he was duped of Rs 8.54 lakh in the name of stock market trading, the ACP said.

Upon investigation, the police zeroed in on seven accused and arrested four of them -- Amit, Neeraj, Mayank and Sagar -- on February 29 and took them to remand for six days, the police said.

Krishanveer was arrested on March 1 and Sunil alias Raju and Arjun Biswa were arrested on March 2, he added.

Mayank earlier worked as a manager with HDFC Bank, while Krishnaveer was working as a relationship manager at IndusInd Bank and Amit was a chartered accountant, the official said.

During the investigation, police recovered Rs 22,500, 4 mobile phones, 7 chequebooks and 3 debit cards and also found that they were in touch with a Chinese cyber thug, Mek, through Telegram and were providing him with fake accounts, he said.

The main accused in the case are Amit and Sunil who were in contact with a person named Mek from China on Telegram, the ACP said.

Police investigation revealed that the accused created a fake trading website to dupe the victims and transfer the money to their accounts, he said.

"The accused bank employee used to provide fake SIM cards and fake accounts," the ACP said.

"After the completion of police interrogation, all the accused were produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody," the officer added. PTI COR HIG RPA