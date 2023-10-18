Cybercrime racket busted in Odisha, 3 held

Koraput (Odisha), Oct 18 (PTI) A cybercrime racket was busted in Odisha's Koraput district and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said Wednesday.

Several materials used for forging documents to deceive individuals were seized from their possession, Jeypore SDPO Harsha B C said.

An investigation was initiated after a person residing in the Kaliagaon area under the Jeypore Police Station limits complained that suspicious transactions occurred in his bank account, he said.

“One of the accused had contacted the complainant promising him to arrange for a loan of Rs 1.40 lakh and asked him to open an account at a branch of a private sector bank. Subsequently, the accused managed to get details of the bank passbook, Aadhaar and ATM cards of the complainant,” the SDPO said.

The investigation revealed that between September 27 and October 3, transactions totalling more than Rs 2 crore were conducted in the account, which was subsequently frozen, the officer said.

“During the investigation, it was found that the gang had defrauded people from various cities across the country, and the exact number of victims is not yet known,” the SDPO said.

The police seized several items used by the gang in their fraudulent activities, including three laptops, one tablet, biometric equipment, 10 notary rubber stamps, 26 ATM cards, six mobile phones, a teller machine, a printer, and Rs 23,500 in cash.

“The criminals had also forged rubber stamps and made fake affidavits to facilitate their fraudulent activities," Jeyproe Sadar Police Station inspector-in-charge Iswar Tandi.

One of the arrested persons hails from Semiliguda town and two others are from Bhubaneswar. PTI COR AAM AAM BDC