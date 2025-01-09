Cybercrime-terror funding case: Man in MP police custody falls to death from Gurugram hotel

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, apprehended in Sohna by the Madhya Pradesh Police in a cybercrime case allegedly linked to terror-funding, fell to death from the balcony of a third-floor hotel room in Gurugram while trying to escape, the Haryana Police said on Thursday.

Himanshu Kumar, who was from Bihar, was apprehended Tuesday by the Madhya Pradesh Police's anti-terror squad, the police said.

He was kept in the Gurugram hotel before he was to be produced in a court to seek his transit remand to take him to MP.

While in the hotel, Kumar sought permission from the MP police personnel to go to the washroom but he tried to escape through the balcony using cables, the police said.

In the attempt, he fell from the balcony of the third-floor room, said the police, adding he was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Sohna Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhilaksh Joshi said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

According to a Haryana police official, the Madhya Pradesh police did not intimate the local police before undertaking its action in Gurugram. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR