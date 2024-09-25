Cybercriminal arrested for duping man of Rs 55 lakh

Jamshedpur, Sep 25 (PTI) A cyber criminal was arrested from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Wednesday allegedly for duping a man of Rs 55 lakh on the pretext of investing in the share market, a senior police officer said.

The criminal was arrested from Dobo under the jurisdiction of the Kapali outpost police station of the district.

The amount was deposited in ten bank accounts.

An FIR was lodged by the victim, a resident of Musabani in East Singhbhum district, at the cyber police station here on August 23.

The Superintendent of Police (City & Rural), Risharva Garg, said during the investigation the police team detected that the holder of one of the accounts was Nadim Ansari (27).

According to the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishore Kaushal, a special police team headed by Garg was formed to investigate and apprehend the culprit.

The special team conducted a raid after tracking the mobile phone used in the crime and arrested Nadim Ansari from Dobo.Addressing a press conference here, Garg said the police also detected over Rs 4.21 crore was credited to the accused person's account.

The Police are in search of Nadim's accomplice.

He was forwarded to judicial custody after a case was registered under various sections of the BNS and the IT Act, the SP added. PTI BS SBN SBN