Cybercriminal arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgrah, Jan 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old inter-state cybercriminal, who defrauded Rs 1.60 crore from traders and businessmen, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Santu Kumar alias Sintu alias Kundan, a resident of Mao village under Parwalpur police station in Bihar's Nalanda district. He was arrested on Friday from a rented house in Heramdaga, under Gola police station limits.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said, "We have arrested an inter-state cybercriminal originally hailing from Bihar. The accused, Santu Kumar, admitted that he has defrauded many traders and businessmen from Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other states." He has confessed that he has so far defrauded Rs 1.60 crore from them. Police recovered Rs 4.43 lakh in cash, 6 mobile phones and a motorcycle from his possession, the SP said.

Kumar further stated that the accused also has several criminal antecedents. He had abducted a Pune-based businessman near Patna airport and collected Rs 11 lakh as ransom. Several other criminal cases have been registered against him at various police stations.

He used to commit cyber fraud by tricking bank customers into installing a fake APK file while posing as bank customer care executives, the SP added.

An FIR has been lodged against him at Gola police station under various relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. PTI RPS COR RPS RG