Cybercriminal dupes Delhi woman of Rs 2 lakh, nabbed from Jharkhand's Jamtara

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Jamtara in Jharkhand for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of Rs 2 lakh in a cybercrime, officials said on Thursday.

Four high-end smartphones were seized from the accused, Amrul Ansari, who was nabbed on Wednesday, the police said.

"On March 19, a woman filed an online complaint wherein she said she received a call from an unknown number. The caller said her Indian Post parcel was delayed due to some reason and she had to make a payment of Rs 3," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Later she received a link from a customer support number asking for the payment of Rs 3, Meena said.

"The moment she clicked the link, no money was deducted from her account. But she later received a call from her bank and got to know that Rs 1.79 lakh and Rs 21,000 had been debited from her account, after which she realised that she has been cheated," the DCP added.

The police said on checking the bank account details and trail of the money, they identified Ansari as the accused and arrested him from Jamtara.

The DCP mentioned that the police took upon a challenging operation to nab Ansari, as he was operating from Jamtara, which is among the country's most infamous hotspots for cybercrime.

"After sustained interrogation, he admitted his involvement in the crime and four smartphones with SIM cards were recovered from his possession," Meena said, adding that Ansari was previously involved in another case. PTI BM RPA