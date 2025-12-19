Cyborgian continuum: Delhi art show sculpts DNA-digital linkages using computer parts

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) An exhibition of sculptures created from discarded keyboards, solitary computer keys, circuits and processors resembling a 'digital DNA' is on display in the national capital over the weekend for art lovers.

'Decoding Digital DNA' is a solo exhibition by artist Mukesh Sharma and has been curated by Archana Khare Ghose.

Ghose says the sculptural installations, apart from paintings, can be related to a commentary on our contemporary lives -- wound around the digital world and its paraphernalia such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, cables, keyboards, earbuds, etc.

These are not just aids to human work but the very drivers of our lives, she said.

An arrangement of dangling computer and mobile keys at the art display has, hence, been named 'Janam Kundli' (birth chart).

The exhibition, according to the organisers, is one of the pithiest takes on the omnipresent digital environment of contemporary reality.

The exhibition at the main art gallery of Bikaner House in central Delhi is on till December 23.