Cycle rally by Assam min in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam), Nov 27 (PTI) Assam Minister Bimal Borah took part in a cycle rally in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Monday, four days after two of his cabinet colleagues attended a public meeting in the area.

The programmes by the ministers assume importance in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Addressing a meeting at Barpatjhora of Chirang district after the cycle rally, Borah claimed that progress and maintenance of peace were possible under the current BJP regimes at the state and Centre.

Urging for people’s support for BJP, he said that it is working for the all round development of all sections of the people.

At the public rally at Kokrajhar on Friday, state cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah had said that the state government has kept its pre-poll assurances to the people, including one lakh government jobs and waiving of micro-finance loans.

They exuded confidence that the BJP-UPPL candidate will win the Kokrajhar seat in the next general election and the BTR will contribute in ensuring Narendra Modi become the prime minister for the third consecutive term.

UPPL supremo and BTR chief Promod Boro, who shared the dias with two ministers, also appealed to the people to vote for the NDA candidate.

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) heads the BTR.

The Kokrajhar constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe community and is represented in the Lok Sabha by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania since 2014.

Former Kokrajhar district BJP president Raj Kumar Brahma had recently led several party workers to quit the BJP and join the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), the principal opposition power in BTR.