Cycle rally held for plastic-free Latur

Latur, Oct 26 (PTI) Children took part in a cycle rally in Latur on Sunday to create awareness about the perils of plastic use and the need to conserve the environment.

The rally covered areas like Ausa Fort and Kharosa before concluding for the day at Nilanga, with organisers saying it will visit more tehsils of the district over the next few days.

The aim of the rally is to inspire citizens to make Latur completely plastic-free, said Sharad Zare, founder of NGO Majha Ghar, which organised the cycle rally. PTI COR BNM