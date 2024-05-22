Cycling expedition for creating awareness on elections reaches world's highest polling booth

Shimla, May 21 (PTI) A cycling expedition flagged off by the Himachal Pradesh election department from Shimla to create awareness among voters reached Tashigang, the world's highest polling booth in Lahaul and Spiti district, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said that the expedition by the 'State Election Icon' Jaspreet Pal, an avid cyclist and a professional photographer from Mandi, concluded at Tashigang late on Monday evening. Jaspreet was accompanied by his co-cyclist Kshitij Niltu.

The duo cycled 630 km in seven days in the tough terrain of Spiti passing by Shimla, Theog, Narkanda, Rampur, Jeuri, Bhavanagar, Karcham-Wangtoo, Reckong-Peo, Pooh, Khab, Nako, Sumdo and Kaza.

They also cycled to the world's highest motorable village Kaumik(15049 ft) via Langza and Hikkim, a statement issued here said.

Advertisment

They reached Tashigang on Monday evening crisscrossing through Kibber and riding above 15 thousand feet twice on consecutive days.

They were also joined by the local youths in Spiti who cycled with them till Rangrik in Kaza.

Garg congratulated the riders and said that they made great efforts to motivate people to come out and participate in the festivity of democracy.

Jaspreet Pal and his co-rider Kshitij also distributed 'invitation cards' prepared by the state election department to thousands of voters at different locations.

The expedition was flagged off from Shimla on May 14. The idea behind it was to increase the voting percentage at 414 polling stations, where the turnout was low in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PTI/BPL RT RT