Cyclist dies in road accident involving bus in Latur

Latur, Oct 26 (PTI) A cyclist died in Latur on Sunday after being hit by a bus, a police official said.

The incident took place on the service road near Bathoda village in Ausa tehsil at 7am when the bus was making an attempt to overtake, the official said.

"Maharudra Tryambakappa Tadmadge (50) of Bamni village died on the spot. He had cycled to Ausa and was returning to Latur tehsil. The bus was on its way to Pune. A case was registered and further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM