Cyclist falls off flyover to death after being hit by car in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old cyclist died when he fell off a flyover after being hit by a speeding car in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, Hargobind Singh, worked as a security guard with an export company in Haryana's Faridabad and was returning home at the time of the accident. He lived with his brother in a rented accommodation in Faridabad, they said.

Police said the car driver, Yogendra Narain (56), has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and his vehicle has been impounded.

Narian was going towards Faridabad from Sarita Vihar when he lost control of his vehicle and hit Singh's cycle from behind, a police officer said.

Due to the impact of the collision, Singh was flung into the air before falling off the flyover. He died on the spot, the officer said.