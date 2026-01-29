Cyclist killed after being hit by truck in south Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A 56-year-old man was killed after his bicycle was hit by a truck near the Chirag Delhi traffic signal in south Delhi on Thursday, police said.

They said a call was received regarding a road accident near the Chirag Delhi traffic light. On reaching the area, police found the body of a man on the road. A bicycle and a truck bearing a Haryana registration number were also found at the scene, police said.

"The deceased was identified as Raju Kajaniya (56), a resident of Anna Nagar in the ITO area of New Delhi. He was working as a peon with the Punjab National Bank," an officer said.

A crime team was called to the spot and a detailed inspection of the scene carried out. The body was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) mortuary for post-mortem. The truck driver, identified as Arun Kumar (29), a resident of Bihar, was apprehended from the spot, police said. The truck has been taken into custody for further examination.

"A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident. So far, we have got to know that the truck had taken a wrong route. It was supposed to go over the flyover, but that was not the case," the officer said. PTI BM RC