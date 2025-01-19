Cyclists on Kashmir-Kanyakumari expedition for pollution-free India leave Jammu

Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Five cyclists from Mumbai, who have started a Kashmir to Kanyakumari expedition, to spread the message of a "pollution-free India" left Jammu Sunday morning, expressing happiness they were able to cycle on snow.

Advertisment

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain received the cyclists -- aged between 54 to 67 years – before flagging them off with good wishes for their onward journey during which they plan to cover 4080 kms in 40 days.

Satish Jadhav (67), Mangal Bhanushali (64), Manoj Chougule (62) Jitendra Jain (56) and Jayanti Gala (54) started their expedition from Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of Srinagar, on January 16 to spread awareness and inspire others to contribute toward building a cleaner, greener India.

"We welcome the group of cyclists and wish them best of luck for completing their cycling expedition by mid-February. They have come out with a message to safeguard environment and to have a pollution-free Bharat," the ADGP said after the flag off.

Advertisment

He said the age of the cyclists also conveys a message, especially to youngsters, to work on their fitness and achieve their goals.

Jadhav said they have started the mission to raise awareness in every city and town along the route.

"Cycling is the key to good health. It also helps in safeguarding environment," he said, expressing resolve to complete the journey in 40 days.

Advertisment

He said it was his long cherished dream to peddle cycle over snow and "I am happy that my dream was fulfilled in the Valley".

He advised youngsters to adopt nature and start cycling to stay fit. PTI TAS TAS TIR TIR